March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CaixaBank SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.532
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,
J.P.Morgan & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
