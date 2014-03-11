March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount A$250 million
Maturity Date March 18, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.335
Reoffer price 99.335
Yield 4.379 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1045934293
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)