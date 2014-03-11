March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.699
Reoffer price 99.699
Yield 0.937 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1R07X9
