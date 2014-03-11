March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Yorkshire Building Society
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.991
Reoffer price 99.991
Yield 2.127 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.1bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2019 OBL 168
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
