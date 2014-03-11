Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement Epic

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 2.0 poct

Issue price 99.597

Reoffer price 99.597

Yield 2.086 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Daiwa, Deutsche BAnk and Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

