March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Santander International Debt SA Unipersonal

Guarantor Banco Santander S.A.

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.778

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to OBL 162

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, ING & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English - Spanish

ISIN XS1046276504

