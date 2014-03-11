Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DSV A/S
****
Tranche 1
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.295
Yield 3.603 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 233.1 bp
Over the DGB 3 pct 2021
ISIN DK0030336003
****
Tranche 2
Coupon 3 month C + 185 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month C + 185 basis points
ISIN DK0030335708
****
Common Terms
Issue Amount 750 million Danish crown
Maturity Date March 18, 2022
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea BAnk and Nykredit Bank
Listing NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen
Denoms (K) 10
Fees Undisclosed
