March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 24, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.493
Reoffer price 99.493
Yield 3.23 pct
Payment Date March 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Commerzbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
