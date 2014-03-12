* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is trading lower 1.05 percent. * Asian stock markets swung lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 14.71 billion rupees ($241.48 million) in the secondary markets on Tuesday, exchange data showed. * Indian shares are likely to start lower tracking weak Asian markets and investors are expected to take profit from recent outperformers, traders said. ($1 = 60.9150 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)