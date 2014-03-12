* USD/INR seen stronger at around 61.10 levels on Wednesday, tracking losses in Asian stocks and FX amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. * The rupee posted its first fall against the dollar in six sessions on Tuesday, closing at 60.94/95 per dollar, retreating from a seven-month high after Reuters reported the government has put on hold plans to list domestic debt on global bond indexes. * Traders expect the pair to trade in the 61-61.50 range for the day with defence buying continuing today. * Asian stock markets swung lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud. * The yen held onto gains early on Wednesday while investors kept their distance from risk currencies such as the Australian dollar amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. * USD/INR spot NDF at 61.07/12, 1-month at 61.40/50. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)