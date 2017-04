* India's benchmark bond to open higher after the central bank announced a 500 billion rupees term-repo auction to address liquidity tightness. * Indian government bonds rose to a one-month high on Tuesday as dealers bet consumer inflation would ease further, allowing the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. * Retail inflation is expected to ease further to a 25-month low of 8.35 percent in February from 8.79 percent in January on moderating vegetable prices. * Traders expect the benchmark bond yield in the 8.70-8.75 percent band for the day. * USD/INR seen stronger at around 61.10 levels on Wednesday tracking losses in Asian stocks and FX amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)