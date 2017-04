* Shares of India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and Just Dial Ltd rally after the National Stock Exchange said it would include both companies in its futures and options trading segment from Thursday. * L&T Finance gains 3.2 percent, while Just Dial advances 3.2 percent as of 0441 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)