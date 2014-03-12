* India's benchmark government bond yields rise 2 basis points to 8.75 percent, tracking rupee weakness. * The central bank announces 21-day 500 billion rupee term repo for Friday, but adds there would be no auction on March 18 when the existing 300.04 billion rupees matures. * "The market will recover going into the CPI and IIP data later in the day. I expect an 8.72-8.77 percent range to hold," says a senior dealer with a state-run bank. * Retail inflation is expected to ease further to a 25-month low of 8.35 percent in February from 8.79 percent in January on moderating vegetable prices. * USD/INR stronger at 61.09/10 versus its previous close of 60.94/95, tracking regional FX weakness over China slowdown concerns. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)