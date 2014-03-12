* USD/INR at 61.12/13 versus its last close of 60.94/95, tracking losses in domestic and other regional equity markets amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. * Traders say some demand from state-run banks on behalf of the government for defence-related payments also boosting the pair. * Domestic shares down 0.1 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a 61-61.50 range for the day. * Asian stock markets swung lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)