* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent while the broader NSE index adds 0.31 percent, recovering from falls in the previous session to stay within touch of record highs. * Export-oriented sectors such as software services and drug makers gain, recovering from recent falls. * A rally since last week that sent both the BSE and the NSE indexes to record highs, has been driven by domestically-focused sectors such as lenders and capital goods, while exporters stumbled due to a stronger rupee. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.4 percent, rising for a second consecutive session, but is still down around 4 percent for the month, compared with an around 4 percent gain in the NSE index so far in March. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 3.3 percent after slumping 7 percent over the previous four sessions. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)