* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent while
the broader NSE index adds 0.31 percent, recovering from
falls in the previous session to stay within touch of record
highs.
* Export-oriented sectors such as software services and drug
makers gain, recovering from recent falls.
* A rally since last week that sent both the BSE and the NSE
indexes to record highs, has been driven by domestically-focused
sectors such as lenders and capital goods, while exporters
stumbled due to a stronger rupee.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.4 percent,
rising for a second consecutive session, but is still down
around 4 percent for the month, compared with an around 4
percent gain in the NSE index so far in March.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 3.3 percent after
slumping 7 percent over the previous four sessions.
