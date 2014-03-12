* Shares in Havells India Ltd gain as much as 2.9
percent to a record high of 853.95 rupees after the Economic
Times reported the electrical goods maker is planning to list
its European subsidiary Sylvania Global on the London Stock
Exchange, citing Sylvania President Rajiv Goel.
* Goel did not provide a timeline for the listing, or the amount
it intends to raise, according to the newspaper. (link.reuters.com/jep57v)
* A Havells India spokesman said there was no specific timeline
for a listing.
* "Currently there are no plans of listing the European
subsidiary Sylvania Global in the near future," he said.
* Shares of Havells India are up 1.9 percent at 0625 GMT.
