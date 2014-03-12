* USD/INR trading at 61.09/10 versus its last close of 60.94/95, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar and on continued dollar demand from state-run banks. * Traders say state-run banks were spotted buying dollars likely on behalf of the government for defence-related payments. * A turnaround in the domestic sharemarket, however, limiting further gains in the pair. Shares trading up 0.2 percent after having been down through most of the session so far. * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud.