* USD/INR trading at 61.09/10 versus its last close of
60.94/95, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies versus
the dollar and on continued dollar demand from state-run banks.
* Traders say state-run banks were spotted buying dollars likely
on behalf of the government for defence-related payments.
* A turnaround in the domestic sharemarket, however, limiting
further gains in the pair. Shares trading up 0.2
percent after having been down through most of the session so
far.
* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in
China and the United States combined with political tensions in
Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark
cloud.