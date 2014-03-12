* India's benchmark government bond yield flat at
8.73 percent, awaiting the release of CPI.
* Volumes remain low at 96.5 billion rupees with the benchmark
having traded in a tight 8.73-8.76 percent band.
* The Reserve Bank of India announces extra 200 billion rupees
term repo to ease expected liquidity tightness due to advance
tax outflows.
* The central bank announces 21-day 500 billion rupees term repo
for Friday, but adds there would be no auction on March 18 when
the existing 300.04 billion rupees matures.
* Retail inflation is expected to ease further to a 25-month low
of 8.35 percent in February from 8.79 percent in January on
moderating vegetable prices.
