* India's benchmark government bond yield flat at 8.73 percent, awaiting the release of CPI. * Volumes remain low at 96.5 billion rupees with the benchmark having traded in a tight 8.73-8.76 percent band. * The Reserve Bank of India announces extra 200 billion rupees term repo to ease expected liquidity tightness due to advance tax outflows. * The central bank announces 21-day 500 billion rupees term repo for Friday, but adds there would be no auction on March 18 when the existing 300.04 billion rupees matures. * Retail inflation is expected to ease further to a 25-month low of 8.35 percent in February from 8.79 percent in January on moderating vegetable prices. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)