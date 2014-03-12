BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q1 pre-tax profit rises to DKK 25.2 mln
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.91
Reoffer price 99.91
Yield 2.26 pct
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2Q07
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance