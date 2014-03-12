March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 101.409

Reoffer price 101.409

Yield 0.919 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.4bp

Over the 0.25 pct 2018 OBL 166

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 6.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0BH9

