Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV)

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 28, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.454

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BCV

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0239312207

