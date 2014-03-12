BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV)
Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 28, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.454
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BCV
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0239312207
* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)