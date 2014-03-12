BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2017
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 7.5 basis points
Issue price 99.982
Reoffer price 99.982
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 8 basis points
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB, Unicredit and WGZ
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1X28M6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)