Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Atrium Ljungberg

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 130bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 130bp

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005798543

