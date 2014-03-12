BANGALORE, Mar 12 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 27600 ICS-103(23mm) 32300 ICS-104(24mm) 36600 ICS-202(26mm) 41800 ICS-105(26mm) 38200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38900 ICS-105(27mm) 41900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39700 ICS-105MMA(27) 40000 ICS-105PHR(28) 42900 ICS-105(28mm) 40700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 41300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41900 ICS-105(30mm) 41500 ICS-105(31mm) 42100 ICS-106(32mm) 42900 ICS-107(34mm) 62000