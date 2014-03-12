Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale (CADES)

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 104.312

Reoffer price 104.312

Yield 1.95 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 OAT

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 4.95 billion euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011791664

Permanent ISIN FR0011333186

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)