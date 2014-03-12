March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 9, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.586

Reoffer price 100.086

Reoffer yield 0.607 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39bp

Over the Govt

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Ontario & Canada

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0239498675

