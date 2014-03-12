BRIEF-United Overseas Australia to acquire a commercial site
* Entered into an agreement in respect of options to acquire a commercial site in western australia
Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.429
Yield 1.118 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 48.8bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1046410830
