March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foederbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor Explicitly and unconditionally by the German Federal State

of Baden-Württemberg

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.66

Reoffer price 99.66

Yield 0.988 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, J.P. Morgan, RBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1046485923

