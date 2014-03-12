BRIEF-Tisco Financial appoints Pliu Mangkornkanok as Chairman
* Approved appointment of Pliu Mangkornkanok as chairman and Hon Kit Shing as Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foederbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor Explicitly and unconditionally by the German Federal State
of Baden-Württemberg
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 20, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.66
Reoffer price 99.66
Yield 0.988 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, J.P. Morgan, RBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1046485923
HONG KONG, April 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded on a constructive note on Friday as new issues rallied on a boost to overall risk sentiment from Wall Street's solid performance overnight on strong corporates earnings.