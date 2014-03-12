Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor+ 7.5bp

Reoffer price 99.982

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor+ 8.0bp

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB, Unicredit & WGZ Bank

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1X28M6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)