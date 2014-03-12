BRIEF-Tisco Financial appoints Pliu Mangkornkanok as Chairman
* Approved appointment of Pliu Mangkornkanok as chairman and Hon Kit Shing as Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor+ 7.5bp
Reoffer price 99.982
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor+ 8.0bp
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB, Unicredit & WGZ Bank
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000A1X28M6
HONG KONG, April 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded on a constructive note on Friday as new issues rallied on a boost to overall risk sentiment from Wall Street's solid performance overnight on strong corporates earnings.