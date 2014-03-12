March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 104.231

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.25 pct (1.0 pct selling and 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Polish Zloty

when fungible

ISIN XS0845917342

