BRIEF-Tisco Financial appoints Pliu Mangkornkanok as Chairman
* Approved appointment of Pliu Mangkornkanok as chairman and Hon Kit Shing as Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 104.231
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.25 pct (1.0 pct selling and 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Polish Zloty
when fungible
ISIN XS0845917342
HONG KONG, April 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded on a constructive note on Friday as new issues rallied on a boost to overall risk sentiment from Wall Street's solid performance overnight on strong corporates earnings.