Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NBNZ International LTD (London Branch)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 32bp

Issue price 99.114

Reoffer price 99.114

Payment Date September 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

