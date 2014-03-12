BRIEF-HDFC Bank approves issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds of up to 500 bln rupees
* Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise