* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is trading 0.9 percent higher. * Asian shares were on the defensive on Thursday as nervous investors tried to limit their exposure to risk, ahead of a batch of key Chinese economic data that may offer clues about the extent of any slowdown. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth of 8.64 billion rupees ($141.25 million) in the secondary market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * Indian shares are expected to start higher, tracking regional peers, traders say. ($1 = 61.1675 rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)