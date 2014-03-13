* USD/INR seen opening weaker at around 61 levels compared with its previous close of 61.2150/2250 after retail inflation data released post market hours on Wednesday came in better than market expectations. * India's flagging economy delivered rare good news on Wednesday with a slight expansion of industrial production and further cooling in consumer prices, offering some respite to the ruling coalition before next month's general election. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also seen hurting sentiment for the pair. * Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * The offshore spot non-deliverable forward trading at 60.95/61.00 levels. * Asian shares were on the defensive on Thursday as nervous investors tried to limit their exposure to risk, ahead of a batch of key Chinese economic data that may offer clues about the extent of any slowdown. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)