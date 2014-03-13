* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.72 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening 2 to 3 basis points lower, following better-than-expected retail inflation data. * Traders do not expect a sharp rise in prices as the central bank is broadly expected to keep rates on hold at its April 1 policy review despite the fall in inflation. * India's flagging economy delivered rare good news on Wednesday with a slight expansion of industrial production and further cooling in consumer prices, offering some respite to the ruling coalition before next month's general election. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign inflows and the rupee for intra-day direction with a fall in U.S. treasury yields also supporting sentiment. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose in safe-haven bids on Wednesday on worries over the health of China's economy, which helped fuel strong demand at the U.S. government's 10-year Treasury note auction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)