*Shares in India's Tata Motors gained as much as 2 percent after its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover reported on Wednesday that retail sales rose 14 percent to 30,487 vehicles, boosted by a 44 percent rise in China. * Macquarie, in an email to clients, called the sales growth in China "very strong" . * "We like Tata Motors for its JLR business, which is in the midst of a favourable model cycle," Macquarie said. "Demand for higher-margin models - Range Rover and RR Sport - remains strong, with wait-lists spanning up to six months," it said. * Shares in Tata Motors were up 1.4 percent at 394.20 rupees at 0501 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)