* USD/INR at 60.99/61.00 versus its last close of 61.2150/2250, following lower-than-expected retail inflation data released on Wednesday with gains in the domestic share market also hurting sentiment for the pair. * India's flagging economy delivered rare good news on Wednesday with a slight expansion of industrial production and further cooling in consumer prices, offering some respite to the ruling coalition before next month's general election. * Local shares up 0.4 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also hurt sentiment for the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)