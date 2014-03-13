* Indian government bonds turn lower after hitting a more than one-month high earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, after easing to 8.68 percent, its lowest since Feb 6. * "The headline number looks good but the internals are still not too good. Moreover, there is a lot of supply from state-run banks as they want to keep cash on their books ahead of March-ending," says a senior dealer with a state-run bank. * State-run banks sold 12.4 billion rupees worth of bonds on Wednesday. * Bonds may face resistance at 8.65 percent yield downside. * Gains are limited despite headline and core CPI easing as the central bank is broadly expected to keep rates on hold at its April 1 policy review despite the fall in inflation. * India's flagging economy delivered rare good news on Wednesday with a slight expansion of industrial production and further cooling in consumer prices, offering some respite to the ruling coalition before next month's general election. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)