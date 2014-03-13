* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.34 percent while the broader NSE index is trading up 0.44 percent, both within the reach of record highs hit earlier in the week. * Blue chips rally after data on Wednesday showed consumer inflation in February eased more than expected to a 25-year low, while industrial output in January expanded slightly, its first growth in four months. * The data is seen cementing expectations for the RBI to keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on April 1. * Foreign investors continue to back the rally, with net purchases of $250 million on Wednesday, 18th buying session over the previous 19. * Banks are among the leading gainers, with State Bank of India gaining 2.61 percent. * Other blue chips also gain, with Reliance Industries Ltd up 2.1 percent. * However, Infosys slumps 7.8 percent after chairman Narayan Murthy said revenue for the fiscal year ending in March could grow at the lower end of its 11.5-12 percent guidance. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industrials Ltd also fell 4.06 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a ban on imports from its Karkhadi plant in the western state of Gujarat. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)