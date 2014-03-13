Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 20 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date June 03, 2019

Coupon 7.8 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux & Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

