* Shares in Indian sugar manufacturers gain after domestic sugar futures rose on Wednesday to their highest in more than 8 months on an estimated drop in production and expectations of higher demand during the summer season, dealers said. * Indian Sugar Mills Association last week trimmed its production estimate for 2013/14 season to 23.8 million tonnes from 25 million tonnes forecast earlier. * Shares in Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd gain 5 percent, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 12 percent and Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd is up 13.7 percent. (rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p@thomsonreuters.co m)