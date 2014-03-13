* USD/INR trading at 61.08/09 versus its close of 61.215/225, but still off its session low of 60.91 as demand for the greenback from state-run banks likely for defence and oil payments boosts. * Gains in other Asian currencies and lower-than-expected domestic retail inflation, however, is seen limiting a further rise in the pair. * Domestic shares also give up gains to trade down 0.3 percent on day, further prompting buying in the USD/INR pair. Shares will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * India's flagging economy delivered rare good news on Wednesday with a slight expansion in industrial production and further cooling in consumer prices, offering some respite to the ruling coalition before next month's general election. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)