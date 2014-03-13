Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bharti Airtel International Netherlands
Guarantor Bharti Airtel Limited
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 31, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.508
Reoffer price 100.108
Yield 2.98 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (SUISSE) , Deutsche Bank and UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0234487426
