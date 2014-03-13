BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Eid Food Company shareholders approve no dividend for 2016
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Wm Morrison earns ignoble distinction of becoming first UK benchmark stock to fall, intraday, below October 2008 lows.
** Supermarket chain sees 40% drop profit, announces £1 billion ($1.7 billion) worth of price cuts & sows seeds of more price wars.
** Analysts' forecasts cuts should come in thick & fast. BofA Merrill cuts price target.
** Company's plan to increase dividend next year questioned by StarMine 5-star ranked analyst, says should preserve cash.
** Shares now trading at widest discount to FTSE 100 in nearly a decade.
** StarMine estimates shares now offer better relative value than 93% of European stocks in the sector but with years of margin pressure ahead bargain-hunting not for faint at heart.
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago