Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 52 basis points

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Rabobank and Royal Bank of Canada.

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1046796253

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)