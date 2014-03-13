BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 24, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.245
Reoffer price 99.245
Yield 1.615 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, WBC & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1047122665
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.