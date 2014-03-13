BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.906
Yield 1.394 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1046705809
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.