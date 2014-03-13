Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.678

Reoffer price 99.678

Spread 14.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2014 OBL #163

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley and SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

