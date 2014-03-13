March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1046491657

