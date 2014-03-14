US STOCKS-Wall St down as Goldman, J&J's results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are lower 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 1.01 percent. * Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed riskier assets. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth of 6.17 billion rupees ($100.92 million) in the secondary market on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are expected to start lower tracking global cues, and investors may book profits in recent outperformers, traders say. ($1 = 61.1400 rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)